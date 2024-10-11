Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $738,934.52 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Workday Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Workday by 17,345.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $208,068,000 after buying an additional 925,366 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,448,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,988,549,000 after acquiring an additional 437,215 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of Workday by 152.1% during the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 518,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,804,000 after acquiring an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $927,998,000 after acquiring an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

