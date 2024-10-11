Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $738,934.52 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Workday Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $245.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $241.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The company has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.35.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Workday
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Workday
About Workday
Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Workday
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.