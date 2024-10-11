Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 13,300.0% in September

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 13,300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Worldline Trading Up 2.3 %

WRDLY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Worldline has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.98.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

