Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Up 13,300.0% in September

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 13,300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 197,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Worldline Trading Up 2.3 %
WRDLY opened at $3.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.22. Worldline has a 12-month low of $3.24 and a 12-month high of $12.98.
About Worldline
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.