Worth Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,543 Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB)

Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust (NYSEARCA:FXB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust during the 1st quarter worth $36,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FXB opened at $125.50 on Friday. Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust has a fifty-two week low of $116.22 and a fifty-two week high of $129.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.36.

Invesco CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, formerly CurrencyShares British Pound Sterling Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of British Pound Sterling and distributes British Pound Sterling in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

