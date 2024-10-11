Worth Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,785 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,926,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,456,000 after acquiring an additional 111,125 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 141,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 160,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,132,000 after buying an additional 35,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $388.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $143.13 and a fifty-two week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The company had revenue of $22.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.43.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

See Also

