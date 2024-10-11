Worth Asset Management LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 516.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 1.1% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. DZ Bank downgraded International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $211.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.41.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $233.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $214.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.79 and a 200-day moving average of $187.34. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $135.87 and a 12-month high of $235.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.65%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

