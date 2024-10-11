Worth Asset Management LLC Makes New $767,000 Investment in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 109.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Charter Communications from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $292.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Charter Communications stock opened at $328.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $340.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

