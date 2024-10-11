Worth Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Worth Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $725,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 186,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,099,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.72 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.69.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

