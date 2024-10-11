Worth Asset Management LLC Sells 111 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Worth Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 45.5% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 48 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $913.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $908.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $851.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $547.61 and a one year high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $868.35 billion, a PE ratio of 112.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $1.28. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.83 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,106.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $979.29.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

