Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Short Interest Up 261.1% in September

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 79,800 shares, an increase of 261.1% from the September 15th total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Wynn Macau Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WYNMY opened at $8.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.36. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Wynn Macau Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.0818 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Wynn Macau’s previous dividend of $0.08. Wynn Macau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.05%.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.

