X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG) Short Interest Update

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the September 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 320,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in X3 stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of X3 Holdings Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:XTKG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 241,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 19.23% of X3 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XTKG opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.51. X3 has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.64.

X3 Holdings Co Ltd. provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company offers Global Trade Platform, a digital platform for trading partners, service providers, and government authorities. It also engages in bitcoin cryptomining operations, renewable energy projects, and agriculture technologies and trading.

