Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Receives $64.36 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.36.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Argus upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $62.16 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.04. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XEL. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth $30,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

