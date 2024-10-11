Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Down 50.0% in September

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Xenetic Biosciences Trading Down 4.6 %
Shares of XBIO opened at $3.86 on Friday. Xenetic Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99.
Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83). The company had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.54 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 51.05% and a negative net margin of 186.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile
Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.
