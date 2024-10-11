XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) traded up 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $110.96 and last traded at $110.92. 57,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,460,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on XPO shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of XPO from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.35.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.10.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPO. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of XPO in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in XPO during the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

