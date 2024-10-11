Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) COO Sells $238,140.00 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $238,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 255,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,694,083.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2 %

YELP stock opened at $34.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.53. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.56 and a 12-month high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The local business review company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.98 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on YELP. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yelp in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Yelp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Yelp from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Yelp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Yelp during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Goodnow Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 641,660 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 7,940 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its stake in Yelp by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yelp by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 396,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $15,606,000 after buying an additional 13,496 shares in the last quarter. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

