YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:YMAX)

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2044 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of YMAX stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $21.94.
YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile
