YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (NYSEARCA:YMAX)

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YMAX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2044 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th.

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of YMAX stock opened at $17.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26. YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.69 and a 1-year high of $21.94.

Get YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF alerts:

YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETFs (YMAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in shares of other YieldMax ETFs. The underlying ETFs seek to provide current income and capped gains on select securities through a synthetic covered call strategy.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax Universe Fund of Option Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.