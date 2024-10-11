Zacks Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.51 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on FDS. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.4 %

FDS opened at $454.03 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $431.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $427.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79. FactSet Research Systems has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $488.64.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $547.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of FactSet Research Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,974 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,645,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,910,253.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.09, for a total value of $1,365,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,253.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

