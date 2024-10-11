Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Short Interest Up 328.6% in September

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 328.6% from the September 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Zalando to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Zalando Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $16.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.48. Zalando has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $17.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $13.32.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. The company operates through Fashion Store and Offprice segments. It provides shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns, as well as various payment options. The company also sells its products through Lounge by Zalando; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores.

Further Reading

