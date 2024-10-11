Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $376.00 and last traded at $376.00, with a volume of 10081 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $369.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $370.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $352.73.

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 1.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a PE ratio of 83.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $345.89 and a 200 day moving average of $321.99.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zebra Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 38.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 15.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

