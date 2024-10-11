Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Down 58.8% in September

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $24.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

