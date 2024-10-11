Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 759,100 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Zoomcar Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Zoomcar has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $14.75.
Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.
About Zoomcar
Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.
