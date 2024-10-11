Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR) Short Interest Down 51.3% in September

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 759,100 shares, a decrease of 51.3% from the September 15th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Zoomcar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZCAR opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.22. Zoomcar has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

Zoomcar (NASDAQ:ZCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.24 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoomcar

About Zoomcar

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zoomcar stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoomcar Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ZCAR Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.07% of Zoomcar at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Zoomcar Holdings, Inc operates a marketplace for car sharing in India, Indonesia, and Egypt. The company connects hosts with guests, who choose from a selection of cars for use at affordable prices, promoting smart transportation solutions. Its platform offers vehicle searching and discovery, host and guest chat, vehicle and driver tracking, and ratings services.

