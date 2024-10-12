111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI) Short Interest Update

111, Inc. (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, a decline of 52.4% from the September 15th total of 86,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 286,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

111 Price Performance

Shares of YI stock opened at $0.96 on Friday. 111 has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $2.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02.

Get 111 alerts:

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $471.21 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About 111

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in 111 stock. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 111, Inc. ( NASDAQ:YI Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Deuterium Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of 111 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

111, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline platform in the healthcare market in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, B2C and B2B. The company sells medical and wellness products through online retail, and wholesale and retail pharmacies, as well as provides value-added services that include online consultation services and electronic prescription services to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 111 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 111 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.