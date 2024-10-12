12,000 Shares in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB) Acquired by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000. Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Capital Group Core Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LongView Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,551,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850,199 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 162,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 23,197 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Finally, Dentgroup LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA CGCB opened at $26.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $27.24.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Profile
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
