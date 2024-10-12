1,384 Shares in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Acquired by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,384 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 251.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 76.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell acquired 1,712 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,605.92. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Leidos news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell bought 1,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.04 per share, with a total value of $248,308.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,605.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $144,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,241.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of Leidos stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $167.20. 428,521 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,345. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.57. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.70. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.30 and a 1-year high of $168.02.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.36. Leidos had a return on equity of 28.40% and a net margin of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Leidos from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.92.

Read Our Latest Report on LDOS

About Leidos

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.