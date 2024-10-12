188 Shares in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC

Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Markel Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,692,115,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,590.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Markel Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,643.50.

MKL traded up $9.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,557.18. The stock had a trading volume of 34,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,181. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,670.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,557.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,558.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham bought 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, with a total value of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,787.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

