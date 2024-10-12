19,050 Shares in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Bought by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in The Baldwin Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BRP stock opened at $51.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.73. The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54.

BRP Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions. The Insurance Advisory Solutions segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits, and private risk management solutions for businesses and high-net-worth individuals, as well as their families.

