24,423 Shares in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN) Bought by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF (BATS:MLN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000. Code Waechter LLC owned about 0.10% of VanEck Long Muni ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MLN. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 30.2% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 49,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,363,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck Long Muni ETF during the second quarter worth $4,575,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in VanEck Long Muni ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Long Muni ETF by 41.9% in the second quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 152,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MLN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.08. 119,139 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

VanEck Long Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Long Muni ETF (MLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of at least 17 years. MLN was launched on Jan 2, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

