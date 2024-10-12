25,537 Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Bought by Freestate Advisors LLC

Freestate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,601,000. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Freestate Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 319.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,922,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,167 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1,953.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,285,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,223,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after buying an additional 1,047,837 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $45,148,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.4% during the third quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 1,346,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,424,000 after acquiring an additional 591,701 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $63.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.93. The company has a market cap of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.19 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

