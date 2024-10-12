4,655 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC) Acquired by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $80.74 and a one year high of $114.50.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

