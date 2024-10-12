46,746 Shares in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Acquired by Code Waechter LLC

Code Waechter LLC purchased a new stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000. UGI accounts for about 1.1% of Code Waechter LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UGI during the second quarter valued at about $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 84.9% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 112.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,013 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of UGI by 28.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UGI by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after purchasing an additional 631,124 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

UGI Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,273,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,839. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.14. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.01 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.12. UGI had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -365.85%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

Featured Stories

