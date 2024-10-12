4,863 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Purchased by Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC

Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2,056.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 218,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after purchasing an additional 208,528 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,188,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 18,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 276,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 862,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 409,192 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $46.27 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average of $42.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. This is a boost from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.14.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

