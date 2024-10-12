5,010 Shares in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Bought by Mendota Financial Group LLC

Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Patria Investments by 42.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 976,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 289,830 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Patria Investments by 19.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 215,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 35,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.27% of the company’s stock.
Patria Investments Price Performance
Shares of PAX stock opened at $11.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Patria Investments Limited has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $16.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58.
Patria Investments Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 111.11%.
About Patria Investments
Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Patria Investments
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.