5,103 Shares in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX) Bought by Ferguson Shapiro LLC

Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSGX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,234,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,211,000 after buying an additional 625,485 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,201,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,803,000 after buying an additional 47,284 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 791,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48,481 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 281,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,117,000 after buying an additional 6,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Refined Wealth Management now owns 273,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VSGX stock opened at $60.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.23.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

