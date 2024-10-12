6,818 Shares in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT) Bought by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nextracker Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextracker in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nextracker from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nextracker from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nextracker in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Nextracker in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.90.

NXT stock traded up $1.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.64. 2,157,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Nextracker Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.19 and a 52 week high of $62.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 2.47.

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $719.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.71 million. Nextracker had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nextracker Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

