7,328 Shares in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS) Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 9,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $790,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,309.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 116,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 107,814 shares during the period.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

PULS stock opened at $49.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day moving average is $49.63. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $49.81.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

