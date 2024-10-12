800 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 669.2% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 123 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Vulcan Materials from $267.00 to $257.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.45.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE VMC traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.51. The stock had a trading volume of 607,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,065. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $190.51 and a twelve month high of $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.11. The firm has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.82.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

