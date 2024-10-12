9,010 Shares in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Purchased by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 9,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 11,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 699,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after purchasing an additional 41,455 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 65,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 10,207 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total value of $3,490,637.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total transaction of $47,281.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,987.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Baird R W upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.43.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $53.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $53.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.07.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.89%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Stories

