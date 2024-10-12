A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.700-3.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.8 billion-$3.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. A. O. Smith also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-3.85 EPS.

A. O. Smith Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $80.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $65.08 and a 12 month high of $92.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.01). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.04% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on A. O. Smith

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $1,191,105.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,319. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.