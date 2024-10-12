Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price objective on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ABT. Edward Jones lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.15.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.4 %

ABT opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.04 and its 200 day moving average is $108.31. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $89.67 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $202.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The firm had revenue of $10.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 68.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 141,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.41, for a total transaction of $16,492,852.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 220,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,617,068.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

