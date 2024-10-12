Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Price Target Lowered to $6.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Monday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Accolade from $5.50 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Accolade from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Accolade from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Accolade from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $9.04.

NASDAQ ACCD opened at $3.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a market cap of $305.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.99. Accolade has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $15.36.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. Accolade had a negative return on equity of 18.43% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $106.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.87 million. Accolade’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accolade will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Accolade during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Accolade by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Accolade in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Accolade by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Accolade in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

