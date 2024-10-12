Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL) Short Interest Up 9,082.1% in September

Achilles Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ACHL – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 358,100 shares, a growth of 9,082.1% from the September 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 622,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Achilles Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHL. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. StemPoint Capital LP acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Achilles Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Achilles Therapeutics by 239.4% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 51,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares during the period. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achilles Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of ACHL stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Achilles Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.63 and a 1 year high of $1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.82 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.36.

About Achilles Therapeutics

Achilles Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACHL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achilles Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Its platform identifies mutations formed early in the development of cancer. The company offers PELEUS, a proprietary AI-powered bioinformatics platform, used to identify clonal neoantigens in a patient.

