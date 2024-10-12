Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.00, but opened at $4.87. Adaptive Biotechnologies shares last traded at $4.88, with a volume of 146,413 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $728.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 60.99% and a negative net margin of 126.49%. The firm had revenue of $43.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adaptive Biotechnologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,869,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,312,000 after buying an additional 102,134 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,311,000 after buying an additional 850,704 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,008.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,262,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,530,000 after buying an additional 8,426,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,899,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,977,000 after buying an additional 722,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

