ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 3,324,403 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 3,495,389 shares.The stock last traded at $17.99 and had previously closed at $20.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on ADMA Biologics from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on ADMA Biologics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ADMA

ADMA Biologics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 6.87 and a quick ratio of 2.80.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The business had revenue of $107.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of ADMA Biologics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,290.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Kaitlin M. Kestenberg-Messina sold 24,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $408,135.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,589,587.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence P. Guiheen sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $166,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 153,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,843,290.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 466,900 shares of company stock valued at $8,224,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADMA Biologics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,028,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the second quarter valued at about $1,992,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 152.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 732,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 442,315 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,157,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 90.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,169,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 556,175 shares in the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.