Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,392 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.8% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $5,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 20.8% during the third quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 945 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. DLK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,204,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,350,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,738.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,759 shares of company stock valued at $17,642,653 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $606.40.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE stock opened at $495.42 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $537.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $218.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

