ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.17.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded ADTRAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

ADTN stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $467.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. ADTRAN has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $7.95.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $225.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.95 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 58.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ADTRAN will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADTN. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in ADTRAN by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 69,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the third quarter valued at $65,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 66.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 11,348 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

