Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Downgraded to “Hold” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy to a moderate buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.21.
Advantage Energy Price Performance
Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$100.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$108.50 million. Advantage Energy had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 1.4701493 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,002.00. In related news, Director John Festival bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.94 per share, with a total value of C$178,800.00. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood purchased 5,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 45,435 shares of company stock worth $420,402. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Advantage Energy
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.
