aelf Hits Market Cap of $278.22 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000601 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a market capitalization of $278.22 million and approximately $7.52 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000583 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About aelf

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 733,539,350 coins. The official message board for aelf is blog.aelf.com. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

