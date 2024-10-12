Aena S.M.E. (OTC:ANYYY) Stock Price Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.68 and last traded at $21.72. Approximately 35,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 35,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.02.

Aena S.M.E. Trading Up 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

About Aena S.M.E.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

