Aevo Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $294.14 Million (AEVO)

Aevo (AEVO) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Aevo has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. One Aevo token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges. Aevo has a total market cap of $294.14 million and $21.33 million worth of Aevo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aevo Token Profile

Aevo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Aevo is aevo.mirror.xyz. Aevo’s official Twitter account is @aevoxyz. Aevo’s official website is www.aevo.xyz.

Aevo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aevo (AEVO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Aevo has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 881,770,503.6013855 in circulation. The last known price of Aevo is 0.3399167 USD and is up 5.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $20,696,268.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.aevo.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aevo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aevo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aevo using one of the exchanges listed above.

