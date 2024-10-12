ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of ageas SA/NV (OTCMKTS:AGESY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $53.85 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.41.
ageas SA/NV Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.55.
ageas SA/NV Company Profile
ageas SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in insurance business. It operates in five segments: Belgium, Europe, Asia, Reinsurance, and General Account. The company offers property, casualty, and life insurance products, as well as pension products; and reinsurance products. It provides life insurance products include risks related to the life and death of individuals; and non-life insurance products comprise accident and health, motor, fire, and other property insurance products, as well as insurance services for other damages to property.
