AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Up 0.2% Following Dividend Announcement

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) rose 0.2% on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $10.33 and last traded at $10.32. Approximately 1,853,037 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 12,944,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 14%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is 389.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

AGNC Investment Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The business had revenue of $695.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 52.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at AGNC Investment

In related news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 298,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,692.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $717,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after buying an additional 6,019,268 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 339.7% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 133,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 102,933 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

